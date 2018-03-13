Brokers Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Friday. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Savaria ( SIS ) opened at C$18.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $768.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.38. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation is a Canada-based company, which offers a range of stairlifts, platform lifts, and residential and commercial elevators. The Company operates through two segments: Accessibility and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for both straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined platform lifts and elevators for home and commercial use.

