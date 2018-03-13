Brokers Issue Forecasts for Plug Power Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ PLUG ) opened at $2.08 on Monday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $475.25, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 91.39% and a negative net margin of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Plug Power by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,263 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 23.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Plug Power by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 127,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

