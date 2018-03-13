Brokerages Set Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) remained flat at $$13.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 316,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4,389.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.93. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 17.08%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Peter J. Baum acquired 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,599.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,216,000 after buying an additional 1,193,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,160,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,578,000 after purchasing an additional 196,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,886,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 415,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,627,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 164,874 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 185.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is the bank holding company for Valley National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments.

