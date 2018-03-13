Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Target Price at $47.42

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Stephens started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.12 million. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,455,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,660,000 after acquiring an additional 503,894 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,379,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,567,000 after acquiring an additional 537,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,593,000 after acquiring an additional 86,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 637.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,036,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,564 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

