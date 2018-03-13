Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Target Price at $302.14

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 295.57 ($4.08).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPI shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 296 ($4.09) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.73) to GBX 310 ($4.28) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 259 ($3.58) to GBX 290 ($4.01) in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.73) to GBX 255 ($3.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.73) to GBX 275 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 216.40 ($2.99). 627,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206.40 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 362.10 ($5.00). The company has a market capitalization of $880.77 and a PE ratio of 5,410.00.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.60 ($0.20) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of £931.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Justin Ash purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £99,975 ($138,125.17).

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent hospital group. The Company provides in-patient, daycase and out-patient care from approximately 40 hospitals, 10 clinics and over two specialist care centers across the United Kingdom. The Company also owns and operates a sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform, and a screening service, Lifescan, as well as national pathology services.

