Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Price Target at $174.58

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.58.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim set a $172.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,803,000 after acquiring an additional 545,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,975,000 after acquiring an additional 173,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,977,000 after acquiring an additional 745,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC ) traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 375,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.57. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $177.67. The company has a market cap of $19,397.25, a P/E ratio of 196.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.01 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

