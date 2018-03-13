Brokerages Set Post Holdings Inc (POST) Target Price at $99.29

Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $110.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $7,199,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff A. Zadoks acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,174.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $562,064.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,073 shares of company stock worth $7,498,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 734.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Post (POST) opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.05. Post has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $5,554.69, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.03.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Post had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Post will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/brokerages-set-post-holdings-inc-post-target-price-at-99-29.html.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.