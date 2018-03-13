Brokerages Set Orange SA (ORA) PT at $16.94

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.99 ($20.97).
Several brokerages recently commented on ORA. Deutsche Bank set a €17.50 ($21.60) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($20.37) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of Orange (EPA:ORA) traded down €0.11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €14.10 ($17.41). The company had a trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,000. The company has a market cap of $37,510.00 and a PE ratio of 21.04. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($16.43) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($19.51).
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.
