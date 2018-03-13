Brokerages Set Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Price Target at $28.08

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $7,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 299,550 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,385,000 after purchasing an additional 714,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 295,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ HOMB) opened at $24.80 on Friday. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,344.63, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

Home Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

