Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (GPC) PT at $97.17

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (GPC) traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. 152,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,806. The company has a market cap of $13,590.56, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 10,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

