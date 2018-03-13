Brokerages Set Cray Inc. (CRAY) Target Price at $27.20

Shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cray in a report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In other news, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $385,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,645.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,771,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,462.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,400 shares of company stock worth $2,572,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Cray by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cray (CRAY) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 111,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,210. Cray has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $908.68, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Cray had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Cray’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cray will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other.

