Brokerages Set BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Price Target at $148.60

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.60.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $146.36. 34,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,957. BIO-TECHNE has a one year low of $98.22 and a one year high of $148.26. The company has a market cap of $5,484.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $154.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.93 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $680,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,423.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Price Target at $148.60” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/brokerages-set-bio-techne-corp-tech-price-target-at-148-60.html.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.