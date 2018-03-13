Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Price Target at $9.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 3,036.61%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious rare and ocular diseases. Adverum has a robust pipeline that includes product candidates designed to treat rare diseases alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency and hereditary angioedema (HAE) as well as wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD).
