Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $2.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.35.

Targa Resources ( NYSE TRGP ) opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,220.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -224.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 26.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Targa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 368,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Targa Resources by 73.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

