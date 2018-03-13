Brokerages Expect Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will report sales of $6.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $6.65 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year sales of $6.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.52 million to $32.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $41.86 million to $45.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shotspotter.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Shotspotter from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $19.75) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 116,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,407. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $213.09 and a P/E ratio of -21.04.

In other Shotspotter news, insider Ralph A. Clark acquired 1,500 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motorola Solutions, Inc. sold 949,779 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $14,246,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 988,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,465 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,066 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 176.2% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.62 Million” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/brokerages-expect-shotspotter-inc-ssti-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-6-62-million.html.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc is engaged in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company offers its software solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model. It has one operating segment with one business activity, providing gunshot detection systems. Its safety solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter (SST) SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shotspotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.