Brokerages Expect Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will report sales of $6.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $6.65 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year sales of $6.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.52 million to $32.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $41.86 million to $45.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shotspotter.
Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 116,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,407. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $213.09 and a P/E ratio of -21.04.
In other Shotspotter news, insider Ralph A. Clark acquired 1,500 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motorola Solutions, Inc. sold 949,779 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $14,246,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 988,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,465 over the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,066 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 176.2% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.
Shotspotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc is engaged in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company offers its software solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model. It has one operating segment with one business activity, providing gunshot detection systems. Its safety solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter (SST) SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure.
