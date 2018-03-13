Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE BWA) opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,690.00, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.86. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 20.12%.

In related news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $73,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gasparovic sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $2,020,313.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $886,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,128,000 after purchasing an additional 208,103 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in BorgWarner by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,794,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 387,390 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,257,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,155,000 after purchasing an additional 157,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

