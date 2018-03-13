Brokerages Anticipate Vectren Corp (VVC) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vectren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Vectren reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectren will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vectren.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vectren in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Vectren in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vectren from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vectren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $61.31. 53,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,041.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Vectren has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectren by 4.7% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vectren by 4.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vectren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vectren by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vectren by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

