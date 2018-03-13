Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group LP (CG) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.13 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.45 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of The Carlyle Group (CG) traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,293. The company has a market capitalization of $2,315.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,694,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,106,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,237,000 after buying an additional 617,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,576,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after buying an additional 402,475 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 802,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,936,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Market Strategies (GMS) and Investment Solutions. Corporate Private Equity advises its buyout and growth capital funds, which pursue various corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

