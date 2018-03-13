Broad Run Investment Management LLC Has $47.23 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises about 1.5% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $47,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $75.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC ) opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 3.26%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

