Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 224.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,807 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Briggs & Stratton were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 4.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 41.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter valued at $339,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 26,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $610,381.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,443.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd J. Teske sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $121,995.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. ( NYSE BGG ) opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $973.67, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines.

