Brewin Dolphin (BRW) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.66) to GBX 430 ($5.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 416 ($5.75) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.63) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.42) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 394 ($5.44) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($5.25).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON BRW) opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.80) on Tuesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 297.50 ($4.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.40 ($5.52). The company has a market cap of $989.07 and a PE ratio of 2,171.88.

In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($23,763.47). Also, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 23,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.33), for a total transaction of £92,192.24 ($127,372.53).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of wealth management services. The Company offers personalized wealth management services. The Company focuses on core services of discretionary investment management and financial advices, coupled with improving operational efficiency.

