Brady Corp (BRC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,776,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $67,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brady by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,457,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brady by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,528,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brady by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,126,000 after buying an additional 77,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brady by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corp (BRC) opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,019.26, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.17 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 56.08%.

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

