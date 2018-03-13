BP (BP) Cut to “Buy” at Vetr

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $44.43 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Shares of BP (NYSE:BP) traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,000. The company has a market capitalization of $132,190.00, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $44.62.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $67.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that BP will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of BP by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 832.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “BP (BP) Cut to “Buy” at Vetr” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/bp-bp-cut-to-buy-at-vetr.html.

About BP

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

