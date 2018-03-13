BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 425,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $132,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE BWA) opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,855.96, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP John J. Gasparovic sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $2,020,313.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $73,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

