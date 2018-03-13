Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Receives $41.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $463,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 35,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,435,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,131 shares of company stock worth $6,116,525. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) opened at $39.23 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5,751.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

