BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.25 Million Position in Liberty Interactive Corp (QVCA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:QVCA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QVCA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive by 846.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:QVCA) opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,540.00, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Interactive Corp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $29.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QVCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Liberty Interactive in a report on Monday, March 5th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Liberty Interactive in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Liberty Interactive from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

In other Liberty Interactive news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $99,320.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Interactive

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

