BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $1.15 Million Position in Utilities SPDR (XLU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Utilities SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509,859 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Utilities SPDR were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utilities SPDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Utilities SPDR by 114.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Utilities SPDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Utilities SPDR by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Utilities SPDR by 42.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Utilities SPDR alerts:

Utilities SPDR (XLU) opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,840.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. Utilities SPDR has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-has-1-15-million-position-in-utilities-spdr-xlu.html.

Utilities SPDR Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utilities SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.