bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $5.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.14 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $6.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $5.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $37.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $42.21 million to $99.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.88) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $113.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $215.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.60.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,098 shares of company stock valued at $33,999,709. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,270,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,592,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio (BLUE) traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.05. 383,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,586. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $11,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 2.05.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

