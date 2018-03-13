Bloom Hits Market Cap of $21.96 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00006222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Radar Relay and IDEX. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. Bloom has a market cap of $21.96 million and $1.24 million worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00931695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003210 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011087 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00088560 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00203303 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,496,569 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

