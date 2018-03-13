Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. 6,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,032. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

