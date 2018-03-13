BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE MHD) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,792. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (MHD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/blackrock-muniholdings-fund-inc-mhd-declares-0-07-monthly-dividend.html.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.