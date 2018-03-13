Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (MEN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (MEN) opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and investment management.

