Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst (NYSE BTT) traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. 33,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,945. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $122,549.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targt Term Trst

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, formerly BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030.

