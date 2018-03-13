BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,523 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cooper-Standard worth $257,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aleksandra A. Miziolek sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,780.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,150.00, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.24. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

