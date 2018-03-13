BlackRock Inc. Sells 126,990 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,631,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $252,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, insider Karen M. Dahut sold 46,406 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,857,632.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,018 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $40,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,131 shares of company stock worth $6,116,525. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE BAH) opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5,710.00, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/blackrock-inc-sells-126990-shares-of-booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah.html.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.