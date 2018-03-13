BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Quaker Chemical worth $248,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KWR. B. Riley set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp ( NYSE:KWR ) opened at $157.43 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $126.18 and a one year high of $165.93. The company has a market cap of $2,102.37, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 94.04%.

In other news, Director Adrian Steeples sold 1,957 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $294,215.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at $766,884.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP D Jeffry Benoliel sold 3,625 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $545,127.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,186 shares of company stock worth $1,399,442. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/blackrock-inc-boosts-position-in-quaker-chemical-corp-kwr.html.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.