Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (BTZ)

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE BTZ) opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $13.66.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

