Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

BKCC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment ( BKCC ) opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.78, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $7.88.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,302,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,086,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 707,095 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 841,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 521,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 385,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

