BlackBerry (BB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Vetr

Vetr cut shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $8.80 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

BlackBerry (BB) opened at $12.82 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $6,902.27, a P/E ratio of 429.00 and a beta of 1.12.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). BlackBerry had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

