BitShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $423.52 Million (BTS)

BitShares (CURRENCY:BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $423.52 million and $5.65 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, Binance and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002398 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00145982 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00198875 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00200279 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020877 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033822 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003996 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,610,710,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org . The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on the as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this proces was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS). “

Buying and Selling BitShares

BitShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, Bitcoin Indonesia, CryptoBridge, CoinEgg, BitShares Asset Exchange, Tidex, AEX, YoBit, BigONE, EXX, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Livecoin, Binance and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to purchase BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.