BitConnect Price Hits $2.15 on Major Exchanges (BCC)

BitConnect (CURRENCY:BCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. BitConnect has a market capitalization of $19.98 million and approximately $22,080.00 worth of BitConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitConnect has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One BitConnect coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00023504 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and BCC Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitConnect alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.01914010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007399 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016629 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029950 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001018 BTC.

About BitConnect

BitConnect is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2016. BitConnect’s total supply is 10,037,977 coins and its circulating supply is 9,311,145 coins. BitConnect’s official Twitter account is @bitconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitConnect’s official website is bitconnectcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitfinex introduced trading on Chain Split Tokens (CST). The first such product of its kind, CSTs will allow Bitfinex customers to speculate on future fork events of the Bitcoin blockchain, specifically, the potential fork between Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Unlimited. They have designated these CSTs as BCC (Bitcoin Core) and BCU (Bitcoin Unlimited). CSTs will trade as BTC and USD pairs, initially without margin and they will reevaluate that decision if there is sufficient liquidity. Users will be able to create CSTs by “splitting” a bitcoin through the Token Manager (located in the Order Type drop down menu of the sidebar order ticket). Once split, the BTC will be removed from their account for each BCC and BCU added. Through the same Token Manager, users will be able to reverse this process at anytime, trading in equal numbers of BCC and BCU to extract BTC. If no fork occurs by December 31, 2017, then BCU will expire worthless and BTC will be given in exchange for each BCC holder. If, however, there is a fork, specifically Bitcoin Unlimited, then, as soon as they list Bitcoin Unlimited, they will exchange BCU tokens for Bitcoin Unlimited tokens as well as retiring BCC tokens in favor of Bitcoin Core tokens. More detailed information can be found in the Chains Split Token Terms and Conditions. They are planning a few additional enhancements including a realtime display of total CSTs as well as segregated cold storage for the bitcoins that have been split, which we will periodically settle to and from their hot wallet. “

BitConnect Coin Trading

BitConnect can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BCC Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase BitConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitConnect must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.