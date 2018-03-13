Bitauto (BITA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of Bitauto (NYSE BITA) opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Bitauto has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,280.00, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.87.

BITA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bitauto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bitauto in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bitauto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China’s automotive industry. The Company’s bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback.

