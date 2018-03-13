BioTelemetry (BEAT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) opened at $35.90 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 577.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 81.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

