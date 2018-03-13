BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Position Reduced by Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. BioScrip accounts for about 5.3% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioScrip were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in BioScrip by 942.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,824,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after buying an additional 611,302 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the third quarter valued at $1,642,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 15,764,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,352,000 after buying an additional 553,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the third quarter valued at $857,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioScrip Inc (BIOS) opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.04. BioScrip Inc has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that BioScrip Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of BioScrip in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BioScrip in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc is engaged in providing infusion solutions. The Company partners with physicians, hospital systems, skilled nursing facilities, healthcare payors and pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide patients access to post-acute care services. The Company operates through Infusion Services segment.

