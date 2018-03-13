BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ BLFS) opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.38. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.83% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $65,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,057 shares in the company, valued at $799,819.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,205,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 901.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 164,324 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc (BioLife) is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers.

