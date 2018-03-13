BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14th. Analysts expect BIOLASE to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.81.

BIOLASE, Inc (BIOLASE) is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The Company markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) intra-oral scanners, in-office, chair-side milling machines and three-dimensional (3-D) printers.

