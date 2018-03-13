BidaskClub Upgrades Plug Power (PLUG) to Sell

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ PLUG) opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.25, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 91.39% and a negative net margin of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Plug Power by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 593,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $4,198,000. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

