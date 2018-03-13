BidaskClub Downgrades Investors Title (ITIC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) opened at $198.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.81, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.68. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.88.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.58 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC), is engaged in issuance of residential and commercial title insurance, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC).

