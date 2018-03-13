BidaskClub Downgrades Helen of Troy (HELE) to Sell

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $2,377.24, a P/E ratio of 121.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 103,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has three segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

