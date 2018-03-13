BidaskClub Downgrades Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ ESPR) opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,120.00, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 11,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $838,076.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,076.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,062.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 354,580 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,583,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,890 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a lipid management company. The Company is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid, the Company’s lead product candidate, is an orally available, once-daily adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis and lowers elevated levels of LDL-C by up-regulating the LDL receptor, but with reduced potential for muscle-related side effects.

